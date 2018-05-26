WATCH: REFERENDUM 2018
Student cuts short academic scholarship in America to come home and vote
Ballybofey-student said the importance of the referendum could not be underestimated
A 21-year-old student from Ballybofey cut short her academic scholarship to come home and vote in the referendum.
Sarah Gillespie said the importance of the referendum could not be underestimated.
She said: "This for me was very important. I wanted to come home and support the 'no' campaign.
The third year physics student said she felt the referendum was about 'the right to life.'
