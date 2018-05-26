Government chief whip says it's too close to call

The Government chief whip has just arrived at the count centre in Letterkenny and with around fifty boxes left to county says that it's too close to call.

Fine Gael Deputy Joe McHugh said: "I have just arrived in the count centre and I have the opportunity to speak to people from the yes side and the no side"

He said that the outcome in Donegal was very difficult to call which reflected the mood of the electorate of the county.

"Houses were split. Communities were split," he said.

He said that overall the outcome of today would be a convincing win for the 'yes' vote and that this would be reflected in the legislation that would go through the Dail in the coming months.