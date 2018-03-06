WATCH: Donegal rock climber tackles a frozen cascade in the Derryveagh Mountains

Rock climber and guidebook author Iain Miller is well known for his wonderful videos and footage captured on his journeys around the county's coast.

His latest video is definitely worth a watch.

As Iain explained, the aftermath of Storm Emma left many of the streams and waterfalls frozen solid all over Ireland.

The day after Storm Emma left Ireland, Iain climbed a near vertical cascade in the Derryveagh Mountains - and the scenes are spectacular to say the least.