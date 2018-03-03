WATCH: A behind the scenes look at Altan's new album

Altan released their brand new studio album - 'The Gap of Dreams' on Friday.

The band returned to their native hills of Donegal to record this album with producers Michael Kenney and Tommy McLaughlin to capture the essence that has become the hallmark of Altan’s music.

The album was recorded at Attica Studios in Termon and in this video, you can get a flavour of just some of the work that went into this latest production by one of the county's most successful bands of all time.

With some fantastic footage from Donegal, and interviews with some of those who worked on the album, it's a unique insight into 'The Gap of Dreams'.