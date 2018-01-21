GAELIC GAMES
Watch: Wonderful tribute to former Donegal midfielder, Neil Gallagher
Glenswilly GAA club pay tribute to Big Neil
There was an emotional tribute paid to Neil Gallagher at Saturday night’s Glenswilly GAA Club dinner dance which was held in the Silver Tassie Hotel.
Big Neil retired from inter-county football last year and his club took the opportunity to remember the midfielder’s wonderful career with Donegal.
They put together a fantastic video capturing some memorable moments featuring Neil in action for his county.
Who could forget the role he played in helping Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012?
Well done Neil and everyone at Glenswilly GAA club.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on