News
WATCH VIDEO: Donegal all set for Croke Park
Bluestack Foundation set to take the hallowed turf by storm
The choir from the Bluestack Foundation have in a very short time have achieved great success with their performances throughout Donegal.
This month the special needs choir will bring their own infectious brand of happiness with them to the hallowed ground of Croke Park where they will participate in the Beyond Limits conference
A great achievement to all at the Foundation bringing this group of special people so far in this past year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on