POLL: Vote for Donegal's greatest sporting moment

Welcome to the Donegal Democrat poll to vote to decide the county’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment of the past fifty years.

We hope you enjoy reading about these top sporting events as much as we enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.

To read all about each of these unique sporting moments, simply click on the highlighted links.

1972: Donegal win first Ulster Senior title

1974: Finn Harps win FAI Cup

1979: Danny McDaid captains Ireland to world silver team medals at cross-country in Limerick

1982: Donegal win first ever All-Ireland title at U-21 level

1990: Packie Bonner's save sends Ireland to World Cup quarter-final

1992: Donegal win first ever All-Ireland senior title

2001: Sinéad Jennings wins world rowing medal

2012: Michael Murphy leads Donegal to second All-Ireland senior title

2013: Jason Quigley wins silver at World Boxing Championships

2017: Mona McSharry wins first ever Irish gold medal at Junior World Swimming Championships