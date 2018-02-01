POLL: Vote for Donegal's greatest sporting moment
Have your say and select your winner from our Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments
Welcome to the Donegal Democrat poll to vote to decide the county’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment of the past fifty years.
We hope you enjoy reading about these top sporting events as much as we enjoyed putting together the list and revisiting some of the greatest sporting days in the county’s history.
To read all about each of these unique sporting moments, simply click on the highlighted links.
1972: Donegal win first Ulster Senior title
1974: Finn Harps win FAI Cup
1979: Danny McDaid captains Ireland to world silver team medals at cross-country in Limerick
1982: Donegal win first ever All-Ireland title at U-21 level
1990: Packie Bonner's save sends Ireland to World Cup quarter-final
1992: Donegal win first ever All-Ireland senior title
2001: Sinéad Jennings wins world rowing medal
2012: Michael Murphy leads Donegal to second All-Ireland senior title
2013: Jason Quigley wins silver at World Boxing Championships
2017: Mona McSharry wins first ever Irish gold medal at Junior World Swimming Championships
