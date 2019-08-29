Do you think that smart phones should be banned from primary school?

Aontú leader, Deputy Peadar Tóibín, has called for the banning of all smart phones from primary schools.

It comes after a primary school in Wicklow has implemented its own ban on smart phones in its own school.

"New technology can be a great addition to the lives of citizens throughout the state and we want our children to be able to be able to develop skills in how to use that new technology safely in their lives. However, putting the power of a smart phone, full access to the all internet and social media into the hands of the very young children and sending them to school with their peers is a significant challenge to any 10 or 11-year old child.

"Communication is one of the most important skills that any person can learn. Its invaluable in our family, social and work lives. When we see children in class, on school buses, school yards and eating their lunch while glued to their smart phones, it is clear that there is a cost to their developing communication skills," he said.

