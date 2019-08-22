There are many hidden heritage sites in Donegal - which is your favourite?

Donegal Heritage week always presents people with a multitude of exciting and educational opportunities to visit wild and wonderful places.

In line with heritage week, we at the Donegal Democrat, have compiled a list of lesser-known sites that are accessible to the public and have heritage qualities or designations.

The sites/places are a mix of natural, built and cultural heritage. Two sites from each district have been chosen - on this occasion. Below are short descriptions of the sites and remember - you are invited to vote for your favourite place.

Donegal

Turas Cholmcille, Gleann Cholm Cille, pilgrim path with 15 stations that are also archaeological monuments

St. John’s Point, Lighthouse, EIRE sign, WWII Look-Out Post, natural heritage

Glenties

Gola Island, vernacular architecture, corncrake

Sheskinmore Nature Reserve near Rosbeg which is managed by the National Parks & Wildlife Service, sand dune system

Inishowen

Wee House at Malin near Malin Head, monastic site, church ruins and cave that are archaeological monuments, secluded pebble beach – site has just been selected to participate in the Heritage Council’s 'Adopt a Monument' scheme

St. Mura’s Historic Graveyard, Fahan, historic graveyard, St. Mura’s Cross, Agnes Jones' grave, in guardianship of Donegal County Council

Letterkenny

Teach John Mhicí Bán, Carrigart, traditional two-storey slate-roofed farmhouse, collection of hand tools and agricultural machinery, secret poitín stil

Gartan, St. Colmcille’s birthplace, holy well, ruins of chapel, monastic ruins and historic graveyard; will be focus for commemoration of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille in 2021

Stranorlar MD

Monreagh Heritage Centre, history and heritage of Ulster-Scots tradition in the county, traditional skills demonstrations, family history research, exhibition

Beltany Stone Circle near Raphoe National Monument in the guardianship of the Office of Public Works, panoramic views of the surrounding agrarian landscape