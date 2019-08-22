POLL

There are many hidden heritage sites in Donegal - which is your favourite?

Donegal Heritage week always presents people with a multitude of exciting and educational opportunities to visit wild and wonderful places. 

In line with heritage week, we at the Donegal Democrat, have compiled a list of lesser-known sites that are accessible to the public and have heritage qualities or designations. 

The sites/places are a mix of natural, built and cultural heritage. Two sites from each district have been chosen - on this occasion. Below are short descriptions of the sites and remember - you are invited to vote for your favourite place.

Donegal  

  Turas Cholmcille, Gleann Cholm Cille, pilgrim path with 15 stations that are also archaeological monuments

  St. John’s Point, Lighthouse, EIRE sign, WWII Look-Out Post, natural heritage

Glenties

 Gola Island, vernacular architecture, corncrake

 Sheskinmore Nature Reserve near Rosbeg which is managed by the National Parks & Wildlife Service, sand dune system

Inishowen

 Wee House at Malin near Malin Head, monastic site, church ruins and cave that are archaeological monuments, secluded     pebble beach – site has just been selected to participate in the Heritage Council’s 'Adopt a Monument' scheme

 St. Mura’s Historic Graveyard, Fahan, historic graveyard, St. Mura’s Cross, Agnes Jones' grave, in guardianship of Donegal     County Council

Letterkenny

 Teach John Mhicí Bán, Carrigart, traditional two-storey slate-roofed farmhouse, collection of hand tools and   agricultural   machinery, secret poitín stil

 Gartan, St. Colmcille’s birthplace, holy well, ruins of chapel, monastic ruins and historic graveyard; will be focus for   commemoration of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille in 2021

Stranorlar MD

 Monreagh Heritage Centre, history and heritage of Ulster-Scots tradition in the county, traditional skills demonstrations,   family history research, exhibition

 Beltany Stone Circle near Raphoe National Monument in the guardianship of the Office of Public Works, panoramic views of   the surrounding agrarian landscape