Do you think that the English language should appear on road signage in the Gaeltacht?

The English language should appear alongside the Irish on Gaeltacht road signs

Road signs in the Gaeltacht should appear only in Irish

Road signs which carries the English language alongside the Irish language in Gaeltacht areas have been defaced, of late. 

Many believe that the English language translation, of local areas, is not warranted in Irish speaking areas.

The recent defacement of signs has given rise to debate among many.  

