Have your say: Do you think primary school children should have smartphones?

Yes, they are digital natives and the need to be comfortable with technology

No, they have lots of time to get up to speed with technology
 

The use of smartphones by primary school children was brought into sharp focus this week when a school in County Kerry introduced a ban on mobile phones and social media apps outside school hours.

Parents fully supported the initiative. 

Do you think that primary school children should be allowed to have smartphones?