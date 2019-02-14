Donegal All Time Greats: Semi-final #2 Enya v Michael Murphy

Our second Semi-final in our All Time Greats competition pits two big names together with Enya drawn against Michael Murphy.

Singing star Enya has romped through to the last four after receiving great support in our Round of 16 battle with Margo and then in the Round of 8 with another Rosses favourite, Packie Bonner.

So how will she get on against Michael Murphy? The GAA star has attracted great support from our voters in his two matches so far. In the Round of 16 he came through against Bridie Gallagher and he found himself up against another name from the world of entertainment when matched with Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh in the last round.

Can he make it three-in-a-row against another huge name from the music industry? Or will Michael - who knows what it takes to win a Semi-final - deliver the goods once again?

The decision is yours.

Our poll will remain open until Monday morning - so get voting!