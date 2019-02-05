Donegal All Time Greats: Round of 8 #3 Moya Brennan v Rory Gallagher

Match #3 in our Round of 8 in the All Time Greats competition pairs Moya Brennan with Rory Gallagher - two huge names in the world of music and entertainment in Donegal.

The Ballyshannon legend Gallagher almost topped the poll - beaten only by Daniel O'Donnell - when the votes were cast in the last round.

But how will he get on this time against Moya Brennan? Moya came through her first round tie against Fr. James McDyer. It was a very close battle, but Moya just had enough votes to advance.

So you must now decide who makes it through to the last four. You can make your mind up by reviewing their bios.