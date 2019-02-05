Donegal All Time Greats: Round of 8 #2 Packie Bonner v Enya

Match #2 in the Round of 8 serves up an interesting pairing with soccer legend Packie Bonner matched with Enya.

Packie had little trouble making it through from the last stage of the competition when he picked up a lot more votes than the poet Francis Harvey.

Enya meanwhile, found herself up against another Donegal singer in Margo and while both polled well, Enya had enough votes to make it through to the next stage.

So who will win through from this pairing? It's a battle of the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair. The question is, who gets your vote?

You can make your mind up by reading through their bios on this page.

Happy voting!