Donegal All Time Greats: Round of 16 #5 Fr. James McDyer v Moya Brennan

Battle #5 as we seek Donegal's All Time Great pits Fr. James McDyer against Moya Brennan.

Will Glenties native and 'champion of the marginilised' Fr. McDyer get your vote? Or will you opt for Moya Brennan - one of the county's most talented singer songwriters.

If you need more help when it comes to deciding, check out their bios by clicking on the links below.

VOTE NOW

Don't forget, there are seven more battles in this round of 16