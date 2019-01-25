Donegal All Time Greats: Round of 16 #4 Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh v Paddy Harte

Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh and the late Donegal TD Paddy Harte are household names here.

They've been drawn against each other in our All time Greats Round of 16 draw - and now you must to decide whether it's Mairéad of Paddy who make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Need some help deciding? Click on the link to read their bios.

VOTE NOW!

Don't forget there are seven other battles in the round of 16