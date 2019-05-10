Local news from Raphoe

Raphoe Family Resource Centre

Raphoe Family Resource Centre provide computer and internet access, photocopying, CV preparation and weekly employment lists via email. If you need any help on these areas, please call in to us or give us a call. If you are interested in any of our following courses or programmes or would like to join in on any of our groups, please call in to see us or contact us on 0749145796 / 0873641503.

'Understanding Self Harm Awareness Training'

Raphoe Family Resource Centre is hosting 'Understanding Self Harm Awareness Training' on Thursday 16th May. This is a full day training.

The workshop provides opportunities to improve knowledge, awareness and understanding of self-harming behaviour. Participants consider how personal attitudes and experiences might affect their helping role with a person who self-harms. It aims to clarify what self-harm is, what leads people to engage in the behaviour and considers its relationship with suicide. The causes, reasons behind the behaviour, and the functions are discussed. Positive approaches to engaging with and caring for someone who self-harms are presented. Active participation is encouraged.

To book a place, please send us a wee mail or give us a call on 0749145796



Community Leadership Programme

Are you someone who is . . . . .

Actively involved in your community?

An organiser of events and sit on committees

The go to person to get things done

A new Community Leadership programme will be taking place in Raphoe FRC in the coming months. If interested or to reserve a place, please contact the office on 0749145796 /0873641503



Little Crafters

Does your child enjoy crafting and making things? Places now available in our Little Crafters group from 1st class upwards every Tuesday evening from 6.30 - 7.30. €2 per class. Please get in touch to book your place! (074 9145796)

50/50 Bonus Ball

The winner of last week’s bonus ball was Pam Gibson, winning number 4, congratulations Pam! To enter the Bonus Ball Draw please call into the Centre before Saturday of each week. Good luck!

Raphoe Walking Group

Raphoe Walking Group meet every Thursday morning at 10.30am, here in the FRC. Come along and join the group for a walk and a cuppa!!

Seniors Alert Scheme

Raphoe Family Resource Centre is registered under Pobal's Senior Alert Scheme to provide personal alarms to those over 65 years living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. The purpose of the scheme is to enable older persons of limited means to continue to live securely in their own homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind providing them with a free personal monitored alarm which can be worn as a pendant or around their wrist like a watch. If you feel you or someone you know would benefit from this scheme please contact Laura at Raphoe Family Resource Centre on (074) 9145796 or 0873641503 for more information or to make an application.

Raphoe Boxing Club

On Sunday last club boxers Aaron Mc Daid and Liam Mc Monagle represented the county team in Letterkenny and both boxers had very convincing victories over top rate opponents from Co. Mayo.

Club boxer and European Junior bronze medallist Leah Gallen has just returned from a very successful 7-day training camp in the French city of Bourges were she was part of an Irish female team of 16 boxers and Leah and her club mate Cody Lafferty will both be in action in the National Female Finals in Dublin on Saturday 18th May. The Raphoe club will have 3 members going to Boston, U.S.A. with the Donegal Boxing Team from 27th June to 2nd July, boxers Liam Mc Monagle and Aaron Mc Daid and club coach Gerard Keaveney. The Ulster finals for boxers 15-15-16 and 17 years will be held in the Deele College Sports Pavilion on Sunday 19th May when 32 quality championship finals will be down for decision. The action gets underway at 12 Noon and admission is €5.

Adult Guidance and Information Service

Are you thinking about Returning to Further Education or Training but not sure what to do? Would you like to find out more information about what courses are available in your area? The Adult Guidance and Information Service offers impartial and confidential information, advice, guidance and counselling on the educational options that are available to you both within Donegal ETB and with other education providers. For more information or to arrange an appointment please contact Elena on 074 91 78088.

Raphoe Friday Club

The Friday Club meets every Friday morning in the Volt House from 10.30am-12.30. We would like more in our community to come along and be a part of the Group. There will be events organised over the summer so come along and join in the craic! Refreshments are also provided. Transport is available on Friday mornings and if you require this please phone 0749145462 and arrange.