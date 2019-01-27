Local News from Laghey-Ballintra

Laghey-Ballintra



Naomh Bríd Lotto

There was no overall winner of this week’s Naomh Bríd Lotto draw which was held in the 7 Arches Bar, Laghey. The jackpot now stands at €2,200. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 6, 8 and 14. €25 winners were Greg Kelly, Aishling Walls, Paul Doherty and Sheila Mullaney. Next draw will be held on Monday the 28th January in the Country Inn, Ballinakillew. Lotto tickets are available from club. members and selected shops and pubs at €2 per draw or 3 draws for €5.



Bingo in the Community Centre

There will be another Bingo in St. Brigid’s Community Centre on Sunday 3rd of Feb at 3pm. Prize money is €1600 and books are just €10. There will also be a raffle for a hamper and a stand up game. Refreshments to be served at the break.



St. Vincent De Paul Thank You

St. Vincent De Paul would like to thank everyone who contributed to their Christmas Appeal Collection. Your generousity is very much appreciated and will be used to help out members of our community that may need assistance now, or in the future.



Booking Your Community Centre

St. Brigid’s Community Centre offers competitive rates for booking the multi-purpose hall or meeting rooms. You can contact 083-8633919 or email stbrigidscommunitycentre@gmail.com



Congratulations

Congratulations to Phonsie Gallagher and Lisa Sweeney, Lismintan, on the recent birth of their daughter Ada.



St. Bridget’s Cross Making

There will be a cross making night for all the family next Thursday evening, 31st January, in St. Brigid’s Community Centre, Ballintra at 7.30pm. There will be music by local kids at the interval and a few stories and legends about the life of St. Bridget by Keith Corcoran. Rushes will be supplied but please bring along your own along if you can. All welcome.



Recent Fundraiser for St. Cecelia’s School

Well done to Mary Ward and friends who helped raise €1,820 for St. Cecilia’s Special Needs School in Sligo from their Christmas draw. Prize winners were Katie Jane O’Malley, Eddie Gallagher, Liam McShea, Donna Corcoran and Pauric McGarrigle. The organisers would like to thank everyone who sold tickets including Aishling Walls, Gráinne Gallagher, Cassidys Ballintra, Stephen Anderson, Balllintra Post Office, Whoriskey's Cashelard and thanks to everyone who bought tickets.



St. Ernan’s N.S. Enrolment Day

Enrolment day will take place on Friday 1st February. Please bring your child’s PPS number and birth cert with you on the day.



Dancing Classes Back in the Country Inn

Dancing classes have resumed in the Country Inn, Ballinakillew with dancing instructor, Michael Gallagher since last Thursday 17th January from 8pm to 10pm. Admission is just €5 per class. Dancing is a fun, social way to get fit and burn off those festive sweets and treats.



Gardaí Issue Local Alert

Following a spate of robberies recently in the Laghey-Ballintra area's. Gardai have asked homeowners in the South Donegal area to be vigilant and take precautions.