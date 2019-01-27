Local News From Ballyshannon

Billy Finn concert

A reminder that the concert in memory of Billy Finn will take place in Dorrian’s Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon, on Friday night, February 1st starting at 9pm sharp. Admission is €10.00 with partial proceeds to local Donegal charities.



Drama

Ballyshannon Drama Society present Oscar Wilde's comedy 'The Importance of Being Earnest' in the Abbey Arts Centre on February 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th, before heading off to eight more festivals in the All Ireland Amateur Drama Festival.

Volunteers needed

The NCBI charity shop on Main Street needs some volunteers. If you have time to spare, they say three hours per week would be a great help. If you are interested, call Naomi Brady on 087-0905543.



Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is expressed to Tara Keenaghan, Wardtown on the sad death of her sister, Diane Gallagher. Diane, who was just 42, was a familiar and friendly face always when you went into the Abbey Hotel.

Sympathy also to the relatives of Jimmy Mulrone, The Battery, Cloghore and to the relatives of Mary Lawn, New York (wife of Denis Lawn, formerly Ballyshannon).



Quiz

Table Quiz continues in Owen Roe’s Bar on Thursday January 31 at 9.45pm. Table Quiz is a fundraiser for Ballyshannon Musical Society. Entries to Farrah Bogle. To book your fundraising table quiz this year contact Owen Roe’s Bar on 0719851481



Fíor Céilí Classes

Rossnowlagh branch of Cairde Rinnce Céilí na hÉireann are holding fíor céilí classes in Creevy School Hall on Thursday nights at 8:30 pm. Beginners welcome. Contact 087 6749011.



Ireland Lights Up

Once again participants are asked to meet at the dressing rooms at Father Tierney Park at 7pm this Thursday. It's a similar walk this week with two laps of the Mall track added. These are optional, so two distances are available to walk on the evening, 3.8k or 4.6k. Please wear high visibility clothing. Children are welcome, but please ensure they are safely supervised. Volunteer stewards and walk leaders would be greatly appreciated on the evening, just let Philip McLoone know if you are available.

Abbey Centre Bingo

Last week's €400 bingo jackpot was won by Maeve Conway of Cliffoney. The stand up game prize of €130 was won by Helen Coughlin of Ballyshannon. The winter snowball remains unclaimed so rolls up to €725 this week. The January Big Bingo will be this Friday at the Abbey Centre at 9pm. There'll be over €3,400 in prizes up for grabs, including the €1,000 super jackpot which must be won. Books priced €15, or get the book and a half special for just €20.



Whist

There’s a Whist Drive at Askill Community Centre every Sunday night at 8pm.Supper served, all welcome. Winners last week were: Top Score - Tom McLoughin; 1st Lady - Mary McNelis; 2nd Lady - Mary Roper; 1st Gent - Michael Donagher; 2nd Gent - Gerry Burns.

Allingham Arts Association AGM

The Allingham Arts Association will hold its AGM on Thursday, 31 January 2019 in Dorrian's Hotel, Ballyshannon at 8:00 pm. The agenda will include election of officers for 2019. Prospective Allingham Festival Committee members and members of the public are invited to attend.



Aodh Ruadh Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 12, 13, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Caroline McGarrigle; Philip Patton, Dunmuckrim; Deirdre Clarke, Benildus Avenue; Tommy McNern; and Kerry Ryan. Next draw is in McGinley's bar with a jackpot of €4,800 on Sunday at 8.30pm. Tickets are now available in the following outlets: Seán Óg's, O'Donnell's, Dicey Reilly's, The Limit, Pat's Bar, The Bridgend, Owen Roe's, Fin McCool's, The Lantern, McGinley's, Pearse O'Neill's, McCosker's Centra and Kernan's Spar and at the weekly bingo in the Abbey Centre. You have to be in it to win it! The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.