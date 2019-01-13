Shock and sadness at sad passing of hugely popular Donegal woman, Diane Gallagher

As news emerged of the sudden passing of Diane Gallagher from Carrick, West Laghey in Beaumont Hospital there was shock and sadness in Laghey, Ballintra and in Donegal Town where Diane was the popular assistant manager in the Market House Restaurant in the Abbey Hotel.

Diane took ill on Thursday last and was rushed to Beaumount Hospital in Dublin where she succumbed from her short illness on Saturday evening.

Diane has spent practically all her working life in the Abbey Hotel - 23 years in total - and was a popular host to the many guests that came through the doors as well as the whole local community.

Diane celebrated her birthday just before Christmas and just last Sunday she was in the restaurant ensuring that all the local ladies enjoyed their Nollaig na mBan celebrations.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

May she rest in peace.