Bundoran Local News



Concern Christmas Collection

Bundoran’s 34th Concern Christmas collection was once again a great success. The weather was dry which helped greatly. On the street €2238.10 was collected by the 32 volunteers. A further €1790 was handed in in cheques, donations, boxes of coins etc. So a total of €4028.10 has been lodged to Concern from this small community.

A huge thank you to all the volunteer collectors and to all of you who donated. Wishing you all good health, peace and joy in 2019.



Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 10, 11, 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Martin Donnell, Corrick, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone; Paddy Conlon, Dinglei Coush, Bundoran; Bosco Moohan, Bundoran . Next week's jackpot will be €1,800 .We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Christmas Day Swim

Well done to everyone who took part in the annual Christmas Day swim. Sponsorship cards and monies can be dropped in to Ken at Page’s Café on Main Street. All proceeds from the day will go to Ozanam House/St Vincent De Paul.



Christmas Quiz

Thanks to everyone who attended the annual Christmas Quiz on December 23rd. A great night had by all with lots of money raised for Ozanam House/St Vincent De Paul. Thanks to Tiernan Brady for hosting, the backroom team for their help on the night and James & Winnie for their hospitality in the Chasin Bull.



Cara Bundoran Run 2019

Registration is now open online at www.carabundoranrun.com for next year’s event which will take place from March 8th-10th 2019. Entry numbers will once again be capped and it is advised to register soon.



Church History

If you have any information or photographs in relation to the Church of our Lady Star of the Sea (formerly Church of the Immaculate Conception), a historical record is currently being compiled and any info would be greatly appreciated. Old bulletins kept for sentimental reasons may also be submitted to be photographed (these will be returned). Please contact ppbundoran@gmail.com



Bundoran RNLI

The annual Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat fundraising dance will take place on Friday 25th January 2019 at the Allingham Arms Hotel. Kieran McAree and Robert Mizzell are performing on the night. Massive raffle on the night. Tickets on sale at Bundoran Tourist Office, BMG Hardware Bundoran and O Neill’s Next Door Off Licence, Ballyshannon.