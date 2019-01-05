Belleek Local news



Marathon man

Corry native, Pat O’Loughlin, one of Devenish’s greatest footballers, has also racked up an incredible 38 Dublin City Marathons.

The modest Pat was recently interviewed by Pamela Ballantine for UTV Life and typically played doing is remarkable running career and he also won an All-Ireland junior medal with Fermanagh back in 1959 as well s several league and county championships with Devenish in a golden period from 1960 to 1968.

Pat took running when “I got too old to play football”, and he began to run marathons which catered for all shapes and sizes.

He started in 1980 and had a go.

So what motivates him to run?

He said he his job as a watchmaker and repairer meant he was sitting a lot and the running meant he had more energy and was less tired and was able to sleep sounder.

Pat has always raised a considerable sum of money for MS, Diabetes and Muscular Dystrophy in his time over the years.

He admits that he would never be the quickest runner, but it does not matter how slow you go, you are still much faster than the person on the couch!



Outstanding Ultan Kelm

Ultan Kelm has just turned 19, but he has already announced himself as an exciting Gaelic football talent, and has already line out with Fermanagh seniors.

And he really excelled for Erne Gaels in the recent Fermanagh U-21 B final against Cleenish.

The towering Ultan finished with 3-5 including two wonder solo goals where he took on the opposition and found the net.

His final goal, which won the title for the Gaels was the finest this correspondent has seen in Pairc na hEirne and he is very like his uncle Liam Kelm who was the greatest underage talent the club ever produced.

So keep her lit Ultan!



Father Anthony

Father Anthony O’Shea is 50 years a priest and will be celebrating this joyous occasion with a special Mass in St Michael’s Mulleek on Friday January 4.

The affable and eloquent Fr Anthony is from Tawnynoran and a very popular figure in and around Belleek and in his other parish around Sooey in County Sligo.



Development Envelope

The envelope for December amounted to £3,095 and €295 and the parish is thankful for your kind donations.