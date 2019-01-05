Kilcar Local News



Cumann Staire agus Seanchais

Meetings of the Local History Group will resume on Wednesday, 9th January.

The history group would very much appreciate your help in recording old names of fields, rocks, streams, hollows, hills, etc. on your own land or on neighbouring farms. We feel these old names are in danger of being lost if we don’t try to preserve them now. Sometimes the spellings can be a problem but if you write them as they sound, we can work on the spelling.

Meetings of the Local History Group take place every Wednesday in the Áislann at 7.30 pm. Everyone welcome.

Bheadh an Cumann Staire agus Seanchais fíor-bhuíoch do dhuine ar bith a d’fhéadfadh cuidiú linn leis na sean logainmneacha a thaiféad agus a chaomhnú. Caillfear iad muna ndéanann muid seo anois.



Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha

The January meeting of the Parish Council takes place in Áislann Chill Chartha on next Tuesday, 8th January at 8.00 pm. Fáilte roimh gach duine.