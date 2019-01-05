Gaoth Dobhair Local News

The late Joe McDevitt

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Christmas Day of Joe McDevitt, Clontallagh, Downings. He was aged in his eighties and his remains reposed at the residence of his son, Dónall. His funeral mass was celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, Carrigart on Friday 28th December at 11.00a.m. and his interment took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, son, Dónall [Downings] and daughter, Suzanne Boyle [Arduns, Gaoth Dobhair], in-laws, grandchildren, family circle and relatives, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.



Cnoc Fola Bingo

The main prize winners at last Sunday night’s bingo in Ionad Pobail Chnoc Fola were: €150, Sara Greene McGee, Carrick and the following won €100 each: Anna Ferry, Mín Doire Dhamh, Bernard Toland, Meenlaragh, Úna Ward, Curransport, John O’Brien, Inisboffin Island, James Doherty, Cotteen, Danielle Harley, Srath Máirtín, Dessie Quinn, Cotteen, Mary Morrissey, Falcarragh and Bríd McGinley, Glassagh. The jackpot prize at this Sunday night bingo in Cnoc Fola is €2,750.



CLUB 100 CLG GHAOTH DOBHAIR

Buaiteoirí Club 100 CLG Ghaoth Dobhair do mhí na Nollag: €400, Sophia Ní Ghairbhigh, Cnoc an Stollaire, €250, Mícheál Ó Fearraigh, Cró na gCúige, €150, Nóirín Nic Giolla Bhríde, Bóthar na Trá, An Bun Beag, €100, Gráinne Curran, Baile Lár, Na Doirí Beaga agus €100, Breandán Ó Baoill, Bóthar na Trá, An Bun Beag.



Death of Derek Baikie

The sudden death occurred at Christmas of Derek Baikie, Bunnaman, Annagry. The deceased, who was aged 72 years, was well known here in Gaoth Dobhair as he spent many years working on the Derrybeg Industrial Estate.

He worked for some years in the Maintenance Department of the former G.T. Carpets Ltd., and when that company closed in 1980 he secured a position as the Head of Maintenance in the former Europlast Teoranta on the Industrial Estate. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, two sons, a daughter and family circle.



Dioscó

Beidh Dioscó Bhord na nÓg CLG Ghaoth Dobhair i Machaire Gathlán ar an Aoine 4ú Eanáir ón 8.00i.n. go dtí 11i.n. Do rang 6 – 3ú Bliain amháin agus ceol le DjEd.



WON A TV SET

Congratulations to Denis McGeady of the Gaoth Dobhair Library on the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park who was the lucky winner of a 32 inch television set in a competition which was run by MAPLE Shop, Lunniagh over the Christmas period.



Fantastic Turnout at Walks

A fantastic turn out for Seán Ó Dónaill’s third anniversary walks which took place in Dunlewey on Sunday. Over 170 people came out and all enjoyed a walk in the Guinness estate loop and the railway loop. The organizers wish to thank everyone for the generous donations which will go towards the upkeep of the Dunlewey Community Centre. It was lovely to see familiar and not so familiar faces turn out year after year. Tea, soup and sandwiches were provided at the end of the walks. The organizers wish to thank all the helpers, guides, sandwich/soup/goodie makers and everyone who helped in any way.

Comórtas Scór Sinsear

Comórtas Scór Sinsear 2019 do dhaoine fásta – caithfidh tú a bheith os cionn 17 bliain ar an 1ú Eanáir. Is iad na comórtáis atá i gceist: 1. Amhránaíocht Aonarach….amhráin bailéad. 2, Grúpa Bailead …….idir 2-5 dhuine [dha amhrán ceann mall + gasta]. 3, Ceol Uirlise….2-5 dhuine sa ghrúpa. [dhá phurt]. 4, Aithriseoireacht / Scéalaíocht. 5. Léiriú….deich nóiméad. 6. Tráth na gCeist [Foireann de 4]. Má tá suim ag a nduine agus tú do bhall reatha a bheith páirteach sa chomórtás cuir scairt ar Shíle Uí Ghallchóir, Oifigeach Cultúrtha CLG Ghaoth Dobhair ag 086 7979336. Caithfear clárú roimh an 12ú Eanáir.



Dates For the Diary

The dates for this year’s Graveyard Masses have been finalised and are as follows: Cnoc Fola – Sunday 14th July, Dunlewey – Saturday 20th July and Magheragallon – Sunday 21st July.



The late Mrs. Eileen McGeady

The death occurred unexpectedly at her home in Magheraroarty on Saturday 29th December of Mrs. Eileen McGeady. Eileen [née McLaughlin] was originally from Gortnalake, Creeslough and she moved to live in Magheraroarty on her marriage to John McGeady, who sadly passed away a number of years ago. She was also predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Doogan.

Eileen was much loved mother of Joan, Carmel and Shaun and mother-in-law of Fergal Finn and Serena Ferrick. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Síofra, Cormac, Ailbhe and Leo, her sisters Anna Doherty and Josephine Greer, her brother Brian Mc Laughlin, sisters-in-law Patricia Mc Laughlin and Bella Kelly and by all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Eileen's remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening going to her late residence to be waked. Her funeral mass was celebrated in the Church of Christ the King, Gortahork yesterday [Thursday] with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

WHIST DRIVE

The weekly Whist Drive will resume again in Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg on Monday 7th January. Everyone welcome.

HAMPER WINNER

The lucky winner of the Christmas Hamper in the Dunlewey Celtic F.C. draw was Danny Ferry. The club wish to thank everyone who supported the draw and they wish all their sponsors and supporters a Very Happy New Year.

Bingo

The weekly bingo takes place in the Gaoth Dobhair CLG Clubhouse every Thursday. The jackpot prize is now €4,050, while a grand total of €1,450 in prizes is paid out each week.