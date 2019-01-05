Burtonport Local News



Keadue Rovers Bingo

At last Friday night’s bingo in Kincasslagh Hall, winners of the €100 house jackpots were Donal Greene, Loughanure and Sheila Cook, Croveigh. There was no winner of the bingo snowball, which now stands at €4,150. Our club lotto will be drawn this Friday night, 4th January, with a jackpot of €1,600.

Last Friday night also saw the December draw of the 100 + club and the winners were as follows; 1st, €1,000, Paddy Rafferty, Cruit, 2nd, €500, Mary (Winnie) Boyle, Belcruit, 3rd, €300, Brian McGonagle, Loch an Dubh, 4th, €200, Hughie Ban Boyle, Burtonport, 5th, €100, Sheila Boyle, Loughanure, 6th, €100, Gerard Breslin, Cranoshallog, 7th, €100, Luke Boyle (Dinjo), Arlands, 8th, €100, Pat Devenny, Dungloe, 9th , €100, Mairead Ward, Burtonport & 10th, €100, Mary Doogan (Doherty), Cruit. A big thank you once again to all those in our 100 + club who continue to assist in funding our ongoing developments at Central Park.

On Friday 21st December, the club held it’s annual Christmas Draw, which was co-ordinated excellently by Margaret Murray, Burtonport, who sold a fantastic amount of tickets in various local bingo nights. Prize winners were ; 1st, Mary Boyle, Burtonport, €200 heating oil voucher in McDevitt’s Oil, 2nd, Jimmy Furey, Glenties, €100 McElwees voucher, 3rd Mark Bonner, Rannyhual, €100 Donegal Airport voucher, 4th, Sile Sweeney, Mullaghderg, 4 x lunch vouchers for Viking House Hotel, 5th, Christina Ward, Loughanure, Super Valu Hamper.

St. Columba’s Community Centre

There are a number of upcoming classes in the Community Centre, starting with pilates for beginners, commencing Thursday 10th January at 10am. These classes last six weeks and the cost is €30. On Tuesday 15th January, a DIY guide to local history starts from 7pm to 9pm. These classes will last for six weeks and cost is €25. To book contact 087 6317683 or 074 9542274. Work on the Centre is now complete with a new door on the film room and the same room now has it’s floors sanded, sprayed and completely re-painted.

Sincere thanks to Tony and John from the CE Schemes for their outstanding work with the new car park, fencing and footpath. We are delighted that all works, taken on in conjunction with the Centre’s 25 year anniversary are now fully complete. The market/bargain rail will re-open on Tuesday 8th January after the holidays and will operate at normal hours.

Kerrytown vigil of prayer

There will be a vigil of prayer at the Kerrytown shrine on the evening of Thursday 10th January 2019 from 9pm until midnight in honour of the 80th anniversary of the apparition at Kerrytown. All welcome.



Dungloe GAA 200 Club draw

Winners of the December 2018 draw on Sunday night, 30th December were as follows; 1st, €1,000, Barry Gallagher, Sydney, Australia, 2nd, €500, Siobhan Joyce, Dungloe, 3rd, €100, Stephen Melly, Dungloe, 4th, €100, Rita Byrne, Keadue, 5th, €100, Shane Molloy, Crickamore, 6th, €100, Pete Duffy, Burtonport, 7th, €100, Paul McGee, Tuberkeen, 8th, €100, Paddy Glackin, Maghery, 9th, €100, Michelle McLaughlin, Dungloe, 10th, €100, Triona and Paddy Bonner, Cloughlass, 11th, €100, Denis Ward, Meenmore and 12th, €100, Alan Rodgers, Meenmore.



Festival Draw

The Annual Burtonport Festival Christmas Hamper draw took place in O’Donnell’s Bar, Burtonport on Saturday night, 22nd December and the lucky winner of the Christmas Hamper was Billy O’Donnell, Lackenagh, with Pete Duffy winning the second prize. The draw made a profit of €520. Sincere thanks to all who supported the draw and in particular Jimmy and Brid O’Donnell for once more very generously sponsoring the prize.



Keadue National School

The ranganna gaeilge in Keadue N.S recommence on Monday 7th January 2019 after the holidays. Congratulations on a happy retirement are also extended to Margaret Doherty, who has retired as secretary of the school. She was always most courteous and helpful in her capacity in the school and having also served as a member of other local development groups on a voluntary basis.

Recent Death

The recent death took place of Ms. Nellie Doogan, Roshine, Burtonport or Nida as he was affectionately known, which took place at her residence, has removed from our midst, one of the most popular citizens of our community.

Aged 85 years, Nida was in reasonable health apart from her mobility until recent times. She spent a few periods in Dungloe district hospital, where she received excellent care, as she did from home help care assistants and nurse.

A native of Roshine, she was a member of a well known local family and daughter of the late Mr & Mrs John & Kate Gallagher. He was predeceased by her sister Bridget and her brother Francie who died in his teens. A most industrious and hardworking person, she emigrated in her youth and worked in the fishing industries in both Lerwick and the Isle of Man.

She later worked in the Clarendon Hotel in Edinburgh. While in Edinburgh, she married her beloved Charlie and shortly afterwards they returned home to Roshine. Nida worked in Campbell's shop and guesthouse in Burtonport from 1986 up until her retirement. She was a household name in these premises and always most devoted to her job.

During her years there, she made a lot of friends from many parts, in particular Arranmore Island. Of quiet, kind and neighbourly disposition, there was always a special welcome for all callers to her home. She had great pride in her family and the area of Roshine and all of Burtonport are much poorer for her passing. A noted knitter, she was also very fond of music and dancing.

Her funeral, which was large and representative, took place to Belcruit cemetery following mass in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Pat Ward, P.P, who also officiated at the graveside. Readers at the mass were Bridget Mary Crean (cousin) and John Brennan (nephew). Soloist was Katelyn Walsh, accompanied by Mary Rodgers (P) on tin whistle and Joseph McBride on the violin. She is survived by her husband Charlie, daughter Margaret, son John, sister in law Alice Doogan, Bridget Gillespie and Susan Ledwith, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended. “Ar dheis de go raibh to Nida”.