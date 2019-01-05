Dungloe Local News



Meenacross Comhaltas CDs

Available in local shops in Dungloe or from any group member. Contact nos :- 95 21326 / 95 22500



Well Done, Joe

Heartiest congrats are extended to Joe Joyce, Upper Main St,who received the award for Masters' Athlete of the Year at the recent presentation night in Caisleain Oir.



Quay Rd

Quay Rd residents have been loud in their praise of the super job done on the road between the old National School and out beyond Mc Cullaghs'. A really nice New Year's present for all on that particular stretch. Well done to all concerned !



Rudi Roog

Heartiest congrats to Patrick and Sacha Roog (nee Mullis) on their new addition to the family, a bouncing baby boy called Rudi. Patrick and Sacha have two in the family now.



DUNGLOE G.A.A.CLUB

C.L.G. An Clochan Liath are seeking applications for the position of Senior Team Manager.Applications must be submitted in writing to Jummy Sharkey, Chairman, C.L.G. An Clochan Liath, Dungloe, Co. Donegal or via email to secretary,dungloe,donegal@gaa.ie The closing date for applications is Friday, 11 Jan.



Wedding:- Conway-Kane

Hartiest congrats to Claire Conway on her recent marriage to Glen Kane.Claire is a daughter of Joe and Margaret Conway (nee Conaghan), Crickamore Best wishes for a long and happy married life are extended to the young couple.



Dungloe GAA lotto

B’iad 1, 2, 12 agus 30 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,700 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann John Boyle (Thatch); Conor Kelly , Chapel Road, Dungloe;

Marice Devenney, Leitir; Gwen Brennan, Fairhill, Dungloe; Breid Molloy, Tangebeane.



Bingo

Winners on Sunday 23rd December - €445 Maria Boyle, Narin; €100 Claire Keaney, Glenties; €150 Emelia Boyle, Glenties.