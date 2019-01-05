Pettigo Local News

LOCAL NEWS FROM PETTIGO



New Year, New Start

A six week course focusing on a healthy mind and healthy body will begin in The Termon Complex on Wednesday 16th January and will continue for six weeks. The programme includes Positive Development where you learn about the techniques for a more positive and focuses life. Mindfulness, fun cooking on a budget and Pilates for all abilities. Participants must complete all parts of the programme and commit to the six weeks. At the end you will receive a gift bag with incentives. There is no cost and places are limited. If you are interested contact Anne on 07760886920 or email anne.taggart@archic.com. The programme is run in partnership with Arc Healthy Living Centre & Devenish Partnership Forum and funded by The Department for Communities Renewal Programme.



Pettigo Community Care

The annual New Year Dinner and Dance will be held in The Termon Complex on Wednesday 9th January at 6pm sharp. A donation of €10 per person towards funding the event is required. RSVP by Thursday 3rd January to Jimmy Baird (0719861551), Georgina Hamilton (04868631332) or Lorraine McGrath (0719861671). Everyone welcome.



Medjugorje

Departing Dublin Thursday 26th September 2019. €715 per person sharing. Contact John Calgie on 04868631177.



Borderline Players

Borderline Players will take to the stage at The Termon Complex on Friday 4th at 8pm and Saturday 5th January at 8.30pm with their pantomime 'Sinbad the Sailor'. Tickets are on sale from The Termon Complex box office on 0719861111 or online at www.facebook.com/borderline players. Family and group rates are available.



Pettigo GAA

The annual Dinner Dance will be held in The Termon Complex on Saturday 19th January 2019.