BALLYSHANNON LOCAL NEWS

Festive Fun

Aodh Ruadh ran a very good quiz in Dicey Reilly's over the festive period with 19 tables competing. Paddy Kelly from Roscommon set the questions and to his credit kept the Roscommon questions to a minimum! Sylvester was quizmaster and there was great help from Catherine McKee, David McLoone and an army of willing ticket sellers. A team of Fergusons eventually won after a double tie-breaker round with a McLoone contingent, there were great prizes and a great way to meet up after the Christmas. Tom Daly thanked all at the end for their support.

On Saturday night Aodh Ruadh again were behind another brilliant night when they ran a Millstone Reunion. They had Hugh John Patton back on the door and Herman McNelis, looking great, was back to spin the discs (well there may have been a lap-top somewhere on the deck too). Unlike his father, who used a telephone to cue up the records, Herman had headphones for the 2018 version. All in all a great night too, with Mary McNelis, at 94, the centre of attention with people coming up to say hello to her and renew old friendships. Also good to see another former owner of the hotel, Eamon McNulty there as well.

Elsewhere in the town there were many big nights, the quiz organised by Anthony and Olive Travers for their India project was a huge success while a poker classic for Aodh Ruadh, organised by the man who once “scraped the sky” to win a ball for De La Salle, Michael Melly, was another great night.

Earlier in the festivities the Christmas Swim at Creevy was an incredible success too, massive numbers getting into the water this year and lots of money raised for three great causes, Irish Heart Foundation, MS and North West Hospice.

Liam, Celine, Mollie, Aoife and Tom Travers at the Christmas Carol Service in St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Possibly one of the most memorable nights of all came in St Anne’s Church where all were warmly welcomed by Rev Brian Russell for a Christmas Community Carol Service. The Church, beautifully lit and decorated for Christmas, was packed and the singing from the pews was truly memorable and evocative. Mixed with readings by all sections of the community, funds from a collection taken up went to the local Conference of St Vincent de Paul, North West Hospice, Rock Home Comfort Fund and the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund.

Fr. Herbie Bromley, David Myles, Rev. Brian Russell and Marie Gavigan at the Christmas Carol Service in St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon Picture: Thomas Gallagher

It was lovely to see so many home for Christmas and the New Year and more than a few people commented that they were hugely impressed with the Christmas lights in the town this year. Possibly the most impressive view of the lights was coming down the Bank Brae at the Old Post Office corner, where you could see lights of all types and lots of other ornamentation. Great credit to the Business Chamber and their members who are the driving force behind our lights in town each year.



Askill Community Centre

We are back playing Whist at Askill Community Centre on Sunday 6th of January at 8pm, supper server, All are welcome.

The Committee of Askill Community Centre wishes All our Whist players a very happy and healthy New Year.

Abbey Centre Bingo

The December Big Bingo took place on Friday with John Martin of Manorhamilton taking home the €1,000 super jackpot, a nice late Christmas present. Kathleen Hunter took the €170 stand-up game prize. Winners of the €100 houses included Kevin O'Connor, Noleen O'Brien, Helen Lawne and Denis Sheerin. The €150 house winners included Deirdre Clarke, Antoinette McKinney and Rosanne Martin, who also took a €40 line. The snowball had no winner so rises to €650 on 48 numbers or less.

Bingo as usual this Friday at 9pm in the Abbey Centre. We wish to thank all our bingo goers for their continued support throughout the year and wish all a very happy and prosperous - with some bingo fortune! - New Year!

Aodh Ruadh Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,400. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 7, 9, 12 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Duggan, Cornhill; Elaine McLoone; Catherine McKee; Fiona McNulty; and Orla Bannon. Next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €4,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

Tickets are now available in the following outlets: Seán Óg's, O'Donnell's, Dicey Reilly's, The Limit, Pat's Bar, The Bridgend, Owen Roe's, Fin McCool's, The Lantern, McGinley's, Pearse O'Neill's, McCosker's Centra and Kernan's Spar and at the weekly bingo in the Abbey Centre. You have to be in it to win it! The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Juvenile Hurlers.



Donegal Sports Star Awards

Well done to Nathan Boyle on being nominated in the GAA category for the Donegal Sports Stars. Well done also to Andrea McGlynn who earned a nomination in the basketball category, as well as to Maeve Liston who picked up a nomination in rugby.