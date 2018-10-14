Local news from Letterkenny

VOICES OF HOPE CONCERT

A charity concert will take place this Tuesday 16th of October, in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny. This concert has been organised by Sinead Black with proceeds going to the Child and Adult Counselling Services (Diocesan Pastoral Centre). Guest artists include: The Ward Sisters, Ben Troy, Patricia Maguire, Shannon McGinley, Chelsea Evans, Joe Boyle, David James and Sinead Black (host). Tickets are €10 and are available at www.sineadblack.com or you can pay at the door.

MARY’S MEALS THANKS

Mary’s Meals Support Group would like to thank all who donated goods to their sale, to all who attended and to everyone who helped out in any way. A special ‘Thank You’ to the Committee of Trinity Hall for permission to use the hall. Your kindness has allowed Mary’s Meals to feed 59 children in a school for a year.

FULL-TIME CARETAKER REQUIRED

Little Angels Special School, Knocknamona, Letterkenny require a Full-Time Caretaker. Please apply in writing by Friday the 26th of October to the Board of Management. References / referees required, Garda vetting required.

LETTERKENNY GAELS COMEDY PLAY

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club will present their annual comedy play at the Clubroom, Glebe, from this Thursday the 18th until Sunday the 22nd of October and Thursday the 25th until Sunday the 28th of October. This year, the play is the Sam Cree classic, Second Honeymoon, which will be directed by Garry Coll. Tickets are on sale at Arena 7, Sweeney’s Spar, Ballyraine, Swilly Group offices or contact 087-133 2680 or any club member.

SAFEGUARDING TRAINING

Safeguarding training will take place in the Pastoral Centre, Letterkenny, on Thursday 25th of October at 7pm. This training is for all those who work with children in the parish or who will be working with them in the near future. To book, call 074-91 25669.



ST. EUNAN’S CATHEDRAL NEWS

Boxes of Sunday/Holyday Envelopes for 2019 will be distributed throughout the Parish in early December. If you would like to receive a box of envelopes, please contact the Parish Office on 074-91 21021 and leave your name and address and phone number. Standing Order Forms are also available.

We extend a céad míle fáilte to the three Sisters of the Community of Merciful Jesus, who will take up residence in the former Loreto Convent this week. They come to begin a new apostolate in Ireland, a Divine Mercy Centre, where the faithful will be helped to understand more deeply the mystery of the Divine Mercy. We pray that they will find a place and a community conducive to their religious lives and that they in turn will help many people to grow in their relationship with the Lord, particularly by the Divine Mercy. When the Sisters have had some time to settle in, a ‘Mass of Welcome’ will be celebrated here in the Cathedral, on Saturday the 27th of October, at 10am.

Next Sunday is World Mission Sunday. World Missions Ireland (WMI) is the Pope’s official charity for overseas mission. It is the principal instrument for sharing the Gospel and building the Church throughout the world. WMI supports 1069 dioceses in 157 countries. It empowers local people to form and sustain communities of faith; trains priests, sisters and catechists; supports vulnerable children via education, medical, welfare and formation initiatives and educates the faithful about mission. October is Mission Month; the time to highlight the sharing of the Good News of Jesus Christ as the fundamental element of our Christian call. World Mission Sunday is the high point of the month. It seeks to heighten awareness of overseas mission, as well as to collect funds, and is an important date in the life of the Church because it teaches us how to give. The theme for Mission Sunday is ‘Christian Families are Missionary Families’. Each parish and diocese is a family of families. By assisting in whatever way possible on Mission Sunday, either through prayer or joyful giving, each Christian family can assist another family elsewhere in the world.

IRISH CANCER SOCIETY DAFFODIL CENTRE

Letterkenny University Hospital are currently looking for volunteers to work with our Daffodil Centre Nurse based in the hospital. The centre functions as a walk-in information and support centre for cancer patients, their families and anyone with concerns about cancer. Training will be provided, and further information can be obtained from Deirdre Murphy, Irish Cancer Society on 01-231 0564 or by e-mail to: dmurphy@irishcancer.ie.

TABLE QUIZ

There will be a Table Quiz in aid of The Donegal Sexual Abuse & Rape Crisis Centre in Backstage Bar & Grill at Century Cinema Complex this Friday, October 19th at 10pm. There will be prizes for the winning team and runners-up. Teams of four, no entry fee but donations greatly appreciated. Come along and support a great cause, everyone welcome.



CHRISTMAS GIFT & FOOD FAIR

The organisers of the Annual Letterkenny Christmas Craft, Gift & Food Fair have set the date for this year’s event. The Fair will take place on Sunday, December 2nd between 12 noon and 5pm in The Clanree Hotel. For all enquiries and stand bookings, contact 085-8068 507.

BREAST CANCER CHARITY BALL

North West Breast Cancer and Letterkenny University Hospital are hosting their annual Breast Cancer Charity Ball in The Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday, November 30th. This year’s event will be hosted by Noel Cunningham with music by The Bentley Boys. The evening begins with a Drinks Reception from 7:15pm followed by Dinner at 8pm. Dress code is black tie / formal, and tickets are priced at €50. Tickets are now on sale from various local outlets including: The Silver Tassie Hotel (074-91 25619), Stateside American Restaurant (074-91 13333) and Liberty Travel (074-91 88380). Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NorthWestBreastCancerCharityBall. Preferential accommodation rates are available upon request from the Hotel.

THE LEGION OF MARY ANNUAL RETREAT

The Retreat will take place in Ards Friary on Sunday 21st of October, commencing at 10am. For further details and to book a place contact Bridget 086-0630 729 or Mary 087-944 9903. All welcome.

ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY OF IRELAND (DONEGAL BRANCH)

The annual fundraising Dance in the Clanree Hotel will take place on Saturday the 10th of November. Dancing 10pm until late. Music by: Country Sensations. Admission €5. Contact Ita on 074-91 24615 for information.

CAMP VERITAS 2019

This is a week-long ‘Play and Pray’ Pilgrimage and Summer Camp for Teens entering 1st to 6th Year. It will take place from the 24th - 29th of June in Clongowes Wood College, Co. Kildare. Registration opens on the 1st of January at www.campveritas.org.



TRADITIONAL BUILDING SKILLS

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter are running a Mini-Traditional Building Skills Course over two days – Wednesday, October 17th and Wednesday, October 24th between 1pm and 4pm each day. It will be held inside No. 2 Church Lane and is being funded by a grant from the Dept. of Culture, Heritage & The Gaeltacht administered by Donegal County Council under the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. Sean Brogan from Tir Conaill Conservation & Restoration will be leading out the course and students will learn how to remover plaster, mix different types of mortar, rake out joints and point and address cracks. Numbers are limited to seven (7) students due to space. Cost of the course is €20 and will include tea / coffee & sandwiches. If you would like to participate in this course, contact the secretary Donnan Harvey on 086-345 2457.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION

The next meeting of the Letterkenny Residents Association (LRA) takes place this Tuesday, October 16th in The Station House Hotel at 8pm. Everyone welcome.

A POEM FOR PIETA: THANK YOU

The Kelly family would like to thank the Principal and staff of St. Eunan’s College who all performed so graciously at the Poetry Night a couple of weeks ago and to the wonderful, warm audience that ensured we had a night to remember. The total amount raised for Pieta House was €4,243.50. Thank you for your generosity.

DIGITAL SKILLS COURSE

The Letterkenny Congress Resource Centre is currently running free Digital Skills courses at their premises on the Pearse Rd. (beside Domino’s Pizza). The next course is starting on Tuesday, October 23rd at 10am. The course is delivered over 5 two-hour sessions over two and a half days (morning and afternoon). This is a basic Digital Skills course for people that have no online experience whatsoever and also for those that wish to brush up on their internet skills. Class sizes are small and so present a great opportunity for individual attention. Topics covered are: Search Engines, Websites, E-mail, social Media, Online Banking etc. Everyone is welcome, to book a place, call 074-91 28010.



ST. EUNAN’S SENIOR RESERVES IN COUNTY FINAL

The St. Eunan’s Senior Reserve team will meet N. Conaill in a repeat of the 2017 Senior B Final in MacCumhaill Park this Sunday, October 21st at 2pm. The game precedes the Senior Final between Gaoth Dobhair and N. Conaill that throws-in at 4pm and the Senior Final will be broadcast live on TG4.