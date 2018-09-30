Local news from Letterkenny

HSE RETIRED GROUP AND FRIENDS

There will be a bus leaving the Church of the Irish Martyrs at 2pm on Thursday week, the 11th of October, going to The Millennium Forum, Derry for a Matinee performance of the musical ‘Evita’. There will be a meal in Newtowncunningham on the return journey. Bookings must be made as soon as possible, as tickets have to be bought and paid for in advance. Tickets cost £30 stg. To book, please contact Kathleen on 074-91 21551, Brid on 074-91 22605 or Charlie on 074-91 26696.

PIONEER ASSOCIATION MASS

The 2018 Mass for Deceased members of the Pioneer Association in the Raphoe Diocese will take place this Wednesday the 3rd of October, at 7:30pm in St Bridget's Church, Ballintra. Everybody welcome. Each Centre please take note and it is hoped as many as possible will attend.

COURSES AT LETTERKENNY CDP

We are now taking bookings for courses available in Letterkenny CDP. We have Paverpool, Introduction to Sign Language, Papercraft, Jewellery Making and Ukulele. If interested, please contact 074-91 20633. Classes are starting up next week so please register as soon as possible.



ADULT CEILI CLASSES

Adult Ceili classes will recommence tonight Monday 1st of October in St Eunan’s GAA Centre. Dancing 8pm — 10pm. Beginners welcome. For more information phone 086-3144 699.

CURSILLO WEEKENDS, ARDS FRIARY – OCTOBER 4th & 11th

"Like many, I have undertaken various courses to improve my lot, reach my potential, become the person I could be. The best one was a Cursillo weekend at Ards. There I met many ordinary people with hurts and problems who had learned to open their hearts to Jesus, to be filled with His love. Step away from life for a few days and Jesus will do the rest”. Call Pat 086-3029 838 or phone Ards on 074-91 38909.

BRIDGE LESSONS

Bridge Lessons for beginners / Refresher courses available throughout Donegal depending on demand. Learn a new skill or relearn an old one, improve concentration and memory and meet new people. Contact County Development Officer – Marion 086-60222 88.

WE CARE FOOD BANK

The We Care Food Bank require the following items of food: Tea Bags, Coffee, Sugar, Cereals, Peas, Tinned Tomatoes, Tinned Fruit, Tinned Veg, Pasta and Pasta Sauce. Drop off points are: Letterkenny Community Centre, So Lo, Pearse Road, Macs Mace, High Road, Simpsons, Circular Road.

The Annual General Meeting of the We Care LK Food Bank will take place this Friday, the 5th of October 2018, at 8pm in the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny. All welcome. Refreshments served.

DONEGAL TUNNEL TIGERS COMMITTEE

The committee are currently looking for names and details of any Donegal miners that were killed in tunnels all over the world or that died from tunnel related diseases, with a view to having a memorial erected. For further information, please contact Katrina Boyle on 087-055 0008.

IRISH CANCER SOCIETY DAFFODIL CENTRE

Letterkenny University Hospital are currently looking for volunteers to work with our Daffodil Centre Nurse based in the hospital. The centre functions as a walk-in information and support centre for cancer patients, their families and anyone with concerns about cancer. Training will be provided, and further information can be obtained from Deirdre Murphy, Irish Cancer Society on 01-231 0564 or by e-mail to: dmurphy@irishcancer.ie.

ANNUAL HOSPICE REMEMBRANCE SERVICE

The Annual Hospice Remembrance Service will take place in The Church of the Irish Martyrs on Sunday, October 7th at 4pm. This service is for anyone that has experienced the loss of a loved one either in the Hospice or Homecare.



TABLE QUIZ

There will be a Table Quiz in aid of The Donegal Sexual Abuse & Rape Crisis Centre in Backstage Bar & Grill at Century Cinema Complex on Friday, October 19th at 10pm. There will be prizes for the winning team and runners-up. Teams of four, no entry fee but donations greatly appreciated. Come along and support a great cause, everyone welcome.

SLEEP OUT FOR NW SIMON COMMUNITY

The annual Sleep Out in aid of the North West Simon Community will take place this Friday, October 5th in Letterkenny and Sligo. The event forms part of Simon Week, an awareness campaign for homelessness and its causes that will take place nationally between Monday October 1st and Sunday October 7th. North West Simon Community are urging businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals from all walks of life to sign up today and support this worthy cause. Each participant will receive a certificate and return home with the satisfaction that they have helped make a difference in their local Simon Community. Once a participant signs up and meets the fundraising team they will receive a fundraising pack that will provide details of the event and include a sponsorship card. If you are interested, please phone Collette on 074-91 21613 or 087-055 2478 or by e-mail at: collette@northwestsimon.ie. You must be over 18 to take part in the Sleep Out. For further details check out North West Simon Community Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northwestsimoncommunity.

ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY FUNDRAISING DANCE

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland Donegal Branch are holding their Annual Fundraising dance in The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, on Saturday the 10th of November. Dancing 10pm until late. Spot prizes on the night. Music by Country Sensations. Admission €5. All welcome.

ALZHEIMER’S CAFÉ

The next Alzheimer’s Café meeting takes place this Thursday, October 4th from 11am until 1pm in The Silver Tassie Hotel. The Café is free of charge and open to all people with Dementia and their families. Please join us for a morning of information on Dementia, music, fun and laughter. Tea / coffee and scones will be provided. For more information, contact Mary (Secretary) on 087-944 9903.



LETTERKENNY & DISTRICT PIPE BAND

The Letterkenny & District Pipe Band will hold their Annual Supper Dance this Friday night, October 5th in Biddy Friel’s, Drumoghill. Tickets are priced at just €10 and can be purchased from any member of the band or on the door on Friday night. The Pipe Band will perform at 10:30pm followed by supper served at 11pm. Music and Dancing until late with Martin Orr and the Honky Tonk Heroes. Supported by Donegal County Council.

GIFT & FOOD FAIR

The organisers of the Annual Letterkenny Christmas Craft, Gift & Food Fair have set the date for this year’s event. The Fair will take place on Sunday, December 2nd between 12 noon and 5pm in The Clanree Hotel. For all enquiries and stand bookings, contact 085-8068 507.

QUALITY OF LIFE PROGRAMME

‘Quality of Life’ is a free HSE programme for adults that are dealing with the impact of health conditions on their lives. The next programmes will start next Monday, October 8th from 7pm and in Milford on Wednesday, November 7th at 11am. There will be one workshop per week for six weeks and the workshops last approx. two and a half hours. Places are limited and must be booked in advance. For full details or to book a place, please ring 071-98 67979 or 087-756 9743 or for more information you can visit: www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupportdonegal.

THE SCHUBERT SESSIONS

Presented in association with the 5th Donegal Chamber Music Festival and Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, ‘The Schubert Sessions’ will showcase some of his finest songs for his friends – old and new. The event takes place in Conwal Parish Church on Friday, October 19th from 8:30pm. The line-up includes Paul Martin (baritone) and Gerard Bradley (piano) and will be presented by Peter Barry. Tickets are priced at €10 and are available on the door.

LETTERKENNY NO. 1 CSC

The next meeting takes place this Wednesday night, October 3rd in The Station House Hotel at 8pm. New members welcome. Chairman, Denis O’Donnell is currently taking names for the following games: St. Johnstone (away) on 7th of October; Hibs (home) on October 20th; Motherwell (home) on October 28th; Hearts (home) on November 3rd and RB Leipzig at home on Thursday, November 8th. Contact Denis on 085-174 3866.