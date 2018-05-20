Well done -  Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Donegal, celebrating again!

The team at Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Donegal, is celebrating winning the title of ‘All Ireland Customer Service Award’ at the Irish Restaurant Awards in Dublin.

"We have won many awards over the years- but this is special, because it recognises the success of every member of our team in meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers," says hotelier Deirdre McGlone.

More than 70,000 nominations were received for the 21 categories in the awards with Harvey’s Point winning both the Ulster and All Ireland Customer Service titles.

Guests can experience this award-winning service through a variety of special packages available this summer.