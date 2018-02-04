Weather is looking good for today, Sunday, February 4th

Met Éireann say most areas will be dry today with sunny spells after a cold start. Generally bright with sunny spells best in the west. Light variable mainly northeast breezes. Temperatures will recover to range 6 to 9 degrees by afternoon.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells in near calm conditions. A very cold night with a widespread air and ground frost. Minimum temperatures ranging +1 to -4 degrees, coldest well inland where frost will be severe.