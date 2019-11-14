CD to be launched with proceeds going towards St Colmcille's hostel in Letterkenny

Bishop Alan Mc Guckian will launch a CD by Anne Nicholls this Friday, November 15 in Arena 7 at 7:30pm.

All proceeds from this CD will go to St Colmcille’s Homeless Hostel in Letterkenny.

The CD is being described as 'an ideal gift for Donegal people at home and abroad.'

Anne Nicholls said: "Having recorded my song “Leitir Ceanainn” in October 2018 a colleague, Rosie Houston, suggested that I put it on a CD along with some Christmas music. She wanted something to listen to on Christmas morning and something unique to Letterkenny.

"I began putting this CD together a year ago. It has been a labour of love and I am delighted to be able to tick something off my bucket list. When my dad Pat passed away suddenly in 2007 it was a great comfort to me to be able to listen to his voice on the various tapes and CD he had featured on. Two of the tracks have been remastered from his recordings."

Ms Nicholls said that she is very grateful to all those who feature on the album adding that it was a pleasure to work with all of the artists.

"Huge thanks to those who supplied the photos of Letterkenny for the cover of the CD. Peter Blake, Kieran Kelly and Kevin O’ Malley. Thanks also to Percy Robinson for recording all the songs in his studio in Ramelton," she said.

She said that she was delighted that the CD presents her with an opportunity to help the homeless people at Christmas.

"Proceeds of the CD are going to St Colmcille’s Homeless Hostel in Letterkenny run by Ciaran and Mary Maguire."

This CD will be available to buy from local outlets and on the launch night on Friday, November 15 in Arena 7 at 7:30pm.