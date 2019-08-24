An open day at Donegal Parish Church, Donegal Town

An open day is being held at Donegal Parish Church, Donegal Town as part of Heritage Week. It will take place on Sunday, August 25 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to see the newly-restored building (spire pictured above). There will also be historical displays, activities for children and of course a cup of tea. The event is free of charge, suitable for all ages and there is disabled access.