Donegal Club holding their 40th annual Vintage Rally

The Donegal Vintage Club are holding their 40th annual Vintage Rally on Sunday week next Saturday 17th August.

The event will be held at Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham by kind permission of Colm Dillon Car Sales. It is expected to attract a large crowd and a large number of exhibitors showing various items including vintage cars, tractors, stationery oil engines, Lorries, farm machinery and all kinds of collector’s items.

To celebrate our 40th anniversary we are seeking to have 40 lamp start oil engines on show and as it is 100 years since Roadless tractors and also 90 years since Ford County tractors were first manufactured, we would like to see a good display of both these items

There will also be a number of trade stands selling different household items and auto-jumble where parts, tools etc. can be bought for vintage cars, tractors and machinery. Anyone wishing to enter a trade stand will have to pre-book by contacting 087 2562611. Pedro with his birds of prey will be there. There will be tractor events and a tillage demonstration with tractors and also horse ploughing which will be a great attraction. There will also be a dog show which is generating a lot of interest with pet owners. The Blacksmith will also be in attendance demonstrating how this work was done years ago. Another very interesting part of the rally is a craft tent where a selection of crafts will be on show and for sale.

Paul Mc Cahill will be singing on stage with a dancing area provided. There will also be children’s amusements. Admission is €8 (accompanied children u-12 free) a donation will be made to the Donegal Hospice

The rally will start at 11am and will run to 5pm (approx).

The Donegal Vintage Club is very grateful to Colm Dillon for giving the land for the event.

Enquiries to club secretary Kieran O Donnell Tel. 087 2562611.