Calling all McCabes from Donegal to join clan rally in Cavan



The Annual McCabe Clan Rally will be held, under the auspices of the Clan Mc Cabe Society, on Sunday 18th August 2019 in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, starting at 3 p.m.

Guest speaker at this year’s Rally will be well known historian and author Dr Brendan Scott, who will speak about famine tax and unrest in Cavan 1629-33. The Rally will also hear about research into the Mc Cabe heritage from members of the Clan Mc Cabe Society. We also hope to have some music and poetry on the day.

There will also be a comprehensive display of documents and memorabilia relating to famous (and ordinary) Mc Cabes in history, during the event.

All Mc Cabes, and anyone with an interest in the name, are cordially invited to attend.