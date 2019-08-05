Drumhome Heritage Society host special event at Brown Hall Demesne in Ballintra

As part of National Heritage Week, a very special walk and talk will be held at Brown Hall Demesne Ballintra.

The event takes place on Friday, August 16 at 6pm, beginning at the Robertson National School in Ballintra.

Patrons should note the walk and talk will be to and in the grounds of Brownhall. There will not be access to the inside of the house as great numbers are expected. A member of the Hamilton family will talk on the history of the house outside or in the marquee provided for refreshment and music following the walk.

Limited parking will be available at Brownhall for those with limited mobility from committee members at the Ballintra Village meeting point from 5.30pm. As this is a private estate with livestock we would ask that you do not bring your dog.

A shuttle bus will be provided for those who wish to avail, for return to car following the event.

Looking forward to a fantastic event and hopefully a little drier weather than last year. For further details see the Drumhome Heritage Society Facebook page.