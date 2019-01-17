Moving Holocaust exhibition opens in Donegal

A moving exhibition of photographs of children who died in Holocaust has opened in Donegal.

The Devouring, a poignant and chilling photographic exhibition which depicts over 30 children who were killed during the Holocaust, has opened in Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny.

The Holocaust is the term used for the murder of around six million Jews by the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

It can also refer to the orchestrated murder of other groups, including Roma, disabled people, Soviet Prisoners of War and civilians, Polish civilians, homosexuals, priests, socialists, communists and trades unionists, Freemasons and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The Roma refer to this genocide as Porrajmos, meaning “devouring.” It is estimated that over 1.5 million children were killed during the Holocaust.

“The Devouring is a very moving exhibition which offers an insight into some of the stories of the children who were killed during the Holocaust, assistant curator at the museum Caroline Carr said.

“It names and remembers some of these lost children, including Suzanne Ledermann, whose best friend was Anne Frank. Suzanne was killed in Auschwitz in 1944. The Devouring is an exhibition that will wrench at your emotions, but is something you must see.”

Donegal County Museum is encouraging visitors to come along and see for themselves not just a collection of photographs of children but of stories of lives brutally cut short, stories that never should be forgotten.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, February 9. Holocaust Memorial Day is on January 27. This temporary exhibition is on loan from and curated by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Heritage and Museum Service.

The exhibition uses images from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Admission is free and all are welcome. Please contact the Museum to arrange group or class visits.

Adalbert Berkovits who was deported with his mother from their home in Romania and died in Auschwitz on June , aged five.