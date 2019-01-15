New festival in Bundoran this weekend

A new music and cultural festival is taking place in Bundoran this weekend.

Atlantic Irish Fest will take place from January 19 to 23 offering guests a unique take on Ireland and the chance to immerse themselves into the music and culture of Donegal.

The four-day event coincides with the Milwaukee Irish Festival trip to Ireland, and the visitors will have the opportunity to learn a little about the history and culture of the area, with introductory talks and guided tours.

They can also choose from a range of outdoor activities including beginner surfing and horse riding, and enjoy the warm and friendly atmosphere with festival visitors from all over the world.

The festival program includes The Logues, The Henry Girls, and Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie band.

Dr Niamh Hamill, cultural director of the festival and she said; “Lots of visitors to Ireland don't want a tourist experience, they want to immerse themselves in the local atmosphere.”

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said: “We are delighted to have an event of this calibre in Bundoran in January.

“Our festival guests can look forward to an enjoyable, authentic visit to our beautiful town and see exactly what makes the town tick mid-winter.

“The programme that is lined up is an impressive one with activities that are bound to please everyone.”

For more information go to:

www.atlanticirishfest.com