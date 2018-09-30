Exhibition in Bundoran of new works by Kevin Lowery

An exhibition of new works by Donegal artist Kevin Lowery will open in Bundoran on Thursday, October 4.

Held in conjunction with this year's Donegal Bay & Bluestacks Festival the show will take place at Bundoran's newest gallery and cafe, Buoys & Gulls.

The exhibition continues Kevin's exploration of Ireland's coastline, with the artist's reaction to the unpredictable and ever changing nature of winter time in Ireland's North-West taking centre stage.

The result is a renewed vibrancy and a more confident approach, evident in his strong use of colour and robust brush strokes. With many of the pieces being started “en plein air” before finishing in the studio, this new body of work brings with it a very immediate sense of time and place.

Fresh from showing a number of his new pieces at the prestigious Cour Mably in Bordeaux last weekend, this will be Kevin's first solo exhibition in Ireland since 2016.

An opening reception will take place at 7.00pm on Thursday the 4th of October, with music and refreshments provided on the night.

The show runs from the 5th to the 14th of October at Buoys & Gulls, Main Street, West End, Bundoran.

For more information see: kevinlowery.iefacebook.com/kevinloweryart