'In Conversation' event at the Abbey Arts Centre Ballyshannon

One of many wonderful events planned for this year's Donegal Bay and Bluestacks Festival is an event in the Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon to be held on October 7 at 3pm.

Entitled "In Conversation : Mary O'Donnell & Nuala O'Connor" with music by Niamh Currid, this production will see two very popular writers talking about their writing craft while music will be another wonderfully talented artist, Niamh Currid.





Mary O'Donnell and Nuala O'Connor are widely published in poetry, fiction, short stories and memoir pieces and they enjoy a knowledge and respect for each other's work. This much anticipated event will be a conversation between these two very popular writers about their writing craft in the various forms and their experiences of getting published. Mary and Nuala will also read from a selection of their own work.



Mary O’Donnell is one of Ireland’s best known contemporary authors. Her poetry collections include Unlegendary Heroes, September Elegies andThose April Fevers (Ark Publications). Four novels include Where They Lie (2014) and her best-selling debut novel The Light Makers, reissued last year (451 Editions). A volume of essays, Giving Shape to the Moment: the Art of Mary O’Donnell, Poet, novelist, short-story writer appeared from Peter Lang (Zurich) last June, and her new collection of stories, Empire, was published by Arlen House in September. Member of Aosdana.www.maryodonnell.com



Nuala O’Connor lives in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, Ireland. Her fifth short story collection Joyride to Jupiter was published by New Island in 2017; her story ‘Gooseen’ won the UK’s 2018 Short Fiction Prize and was published in Granta. Nuala’s fourth novel, Becoming Belle, is published in September 2018. www.nualaoconnor.com

Niamh Currid is a well known musical director, composer and arranger from Ballyshannon. She has composed music for many festival theatre productions over the years, including this year’s Síle Molloy (by Maura Logue). She has a long association with local Donegal choirs, instrumentalists and soloists and has played in many bands, most recently in the original trio, The Darling Buds.