Busy weekend of events announced for Bundoran

The 3rd annual street party, sponsored by Mack's Amusements and Olympic Amusements and the Vintage & Classic Car Show hosted by Donegal Vintage and Classic Car Club will take place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd July respectively in Bundoran.

The ever popular street party will take place on lower Main Street from 2pm-5pm on Saturday 21st July and will include the usual mix of bouncy castles, obstacle course, gladiator ring, bull run, face painting and more. A special guest will be announced closer to the date of the event. Admission to the event is free to all.

Event organiser and Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said ‘‘we are delighted to once again announce the annual street party for Saturday July 21st. It’s always a fun day with a great atmosphere as we take over the Main Street for the afternoon.

Sponsorship

‘‘The event wouldn’t be possible without the generous sponsorship of both Mack’s and the Olympic Amusements and we thank them for their continued support on the day.

‘‘We’re excited also about our special guest who we’ll reveal soon!’’

The Vintage and Classic Car Show is now in its 4th year at the West End Car Park and attracted in excess of 200 vintage cars for last year’s event.

The show will take place on Sunday 22nd July from 12pm to 5pm.

This will see hundreds of vintage and classic cars descend on the town for the day to meet with fellow car fans and to show off their vehicles to spectators.

Admission to this event will also be free however a donation to the chosen charities Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat and Ozanam House is requested at the gate.

Last year both events enjoyed fine weather so the organisers will have their fingers crossed for similar conditions this year.