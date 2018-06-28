Take a Swim on the Wild Side

The time is fast approaching for ocean swimmers and lovers of the ocean of all ages to make haste to Portnablagh and the beautiful Sheephaven Bay for the this year's Sheephaven Bay Swim on the 7th of July.

This truly iconic ocean swim is now in its third year and continues to develop and grow reflecting the burgeoning popularity of open water swimming. Understandable, as in Ireland, some 40,000 people live within 100 metres of water and 1.9 million of us live just 5km from the coast.

This year the organisers have swimmers taking part from 21 to 66 years young coming to swim in the Wild Atlantic waves of Sheephaven Bay, from all around Ireland and beyond. The Sheephaven Bay swim is part of the prestigious H2O Play Series, and the Global Swim Series.

As in all swims, safety is paramount and the organisers take this matter very seriously there will be plenty of boats and kayaks marshalling the course and swimmers on the day.

The Sheephaven Bay Swim takes place on Saturday 7th July and is sponsored by Charlie Robinson Estate Agents, Buttermilk Art Cafe, Wet 'n' Wild, McIlwaine Shellfish Ltd, Letterkenny Credit Union, The Kitchen, Communications Networks, ISS Facility Services and Joe McDaid Accountant. Without their support events like this would not happen.

The organisers would encourage all those taking part to arrive at the pier in Portnablagh early and get parked, get prepared and signed in this takes place between 10.00 and 11.15 with the swim briefing taking place at midday,and the swim commencing at 12.30.

It will be a great event for spectators too. Everyone is encouraged to come along and support the swimmers on the day and a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable day is promised.

Proceeds from the event will benefit two charities, the RNLI and Sheephaven Sub-Aqua club, both of which perform vital search and rescue work in the North-west.

Only a few places remain available so don’t miss out on a memorable event.