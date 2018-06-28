Youth Theatre Summer Camp participants in for a treat

Participants in The Balor Youth Theatre Summer Camp are in for a treat next week with a fun-packed week exploring drama, music and circus skills.

With nigh on twenty years' experience running youth theatre the Balor Developmental Community Arts Group (Balor DCA) are well known for their youth drama expertise and the drama portion of this Summer Camp will be lead by well known actor and facilitator Cathleen Bradley (who recently starred as Tammy Wynette on The Balor stage).

The music element of the summer camp is facilitated by Troy Devaney and Orson Sterritt will oversee the teaching of circus skills including juggling, uni-cycling and all manner of fun stuff.

The Balor DCA Summer Camp runs from Monday July 2nd to Friday July 6th (that’s Monday to Friday next week) from 10.00am to 1.00pm daily. There’s two separate age groups – 5-8’s and 9-14’s.