Dylan Revisited at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey

The five decade plus career of music legend Bob Dylan is condensed into a two hour extravaganza as highly rated tribute show Dylan Revisited comes to The Balor, Ballybofey.

Dylan Revisited tracks the music of Dylan from solo acoustic renditions of songs such as Blowing In the Wind, The Times They Are A Changing and A Hard Rain a Gonna Fall to full band arrangements of Desolation Row and Like A Rolling Stone with full blooded rock treatment dished out to All Along The Watchtower and Knocking On Heaven’s Door.

No matter what decade you choose, there is a favourite album or a bunch of songs that means something of significance to many Bob Dylan followers. My own personal favourite Dylan era is from the late ‘60’s Nashville Skyline to the mid ‘70’s Desire and that’s well represented with songs like Lay Lady Lay and Hurricane.

It’s a comprehensive in-depth musical tribute including material all the way up to output from more recent albums such as Time Out Of Mind, Modern Times and The Tempest along with a nod towards Dylan’s work with The Travelling Wilbury’s.

The 4 piece band featuring vocals, guitar, bass, keys, drums are all steeped in the myth and music of Dylan and the respect and reverence for his legacy allied to the expert musicianship make this a great night out for Dylan aficionados.

Dylan Revisited play The Balor, Ballybofey on Friday week July 6th at 8pm.