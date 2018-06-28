Even hotter than we expected - another scorcher in store for Donegal

The temperature gauge in my car read 22 degrees celsius at 8.30am today. I'm not convinced that it is the most accurate reading in the world. The reading on my phone was two degrees lower. Either way, that's hot for that time of the morning, and it's going to get hotter today.

It seems anyone who can, is heading for the beach.

Piers across the county are dotted with mainly young people each evening as they keep a close eye on high tide and from Bundoran to Buncrana, they are 'bombing' it as they leap a dime a dozen int the cooling waters, and the hardy ones have got rid of the wet suits.

In Creevy near Ballyshannon, the big deal is to 'jump the breaker' which is the top wall of the pier. I went up and had a look, purely research. I'm still looking...

Last night in Bundoran dozens of people were enjoying the fun at Bundoran Pier, and that story is replicated across the county while all the beaches around our magnificent coastline have been busy.

Met Éireann say the North West will be seeing another dry, hot and sunny today. Highest temperatures will be inland and are expected to reach 31 degrees. Light easterly winds generally will be moderate later in the day and there'll be sea breezes developing for the afternoon.

Tonight will be dry and clear with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.