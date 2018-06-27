In today’s Irish Times Inside Politics podcast Irish Times political reporter Sarah Bardon relayed a comment made by a member of the government in relation to the prospect of anyone defeating President Michael D Higgins in a Presidential election.

During a discussion about the potential of a Presidential contest, the panel agreed that it was unlikely any other candidate could come take on and defeat the sitting President. Ms Bardon told the panel that a Cabinet member remarked:



“The only person who would come within an ass’s roar of beating Michael D Higgins would be Daniel O’Donnell.”



Daniel and his wife Majella are national treasures at this stage and rumours that Daniel might run for Presidency have circulated before.



Earlier this year Majella O'Donnell acknowledged in an interview that rumours abound about a potential run for Presidency but she thought it was unlikely.

"No, I don't think he's learned enough,” she is quoted. "He thinks that you would have to be fairly politically minded. Maybe you don't.”

President Higgins is expected to declare his intention to run for a second term in the very near future so we will have to wait and see who the other contenders will be.

Is it too early for a #DanielforPresident hashtag?

