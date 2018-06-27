Major celebrity attractions at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am

Donegal is on red alert for the forthcoming Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which begins next week and the action gets underway with the Pro-Am on Wednesday, 4th July, followed by the Open itself which kicks off bright and early on Thursday morning, July 5th and runs to Sunday, 8th..

“There is a star studded line up for the Pro-Am with former Irish International goalkeeper Shay Given, Donegal captain Michael Murphy, Kieran Donaghy from Kerry, rugby player Stephen Ferris, former champion jockey Tony McCoy all taking part," says main local organiser, John Farren.

“Former taoiseach Enda Kenny, actor James Nesbitt, former Boyzone star Keith Duffy and former Westlife star Brian McFadden are also playing in the Pro-Am.”

“Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and number of Ryder Cup players and others Irish players Graham McDougall, Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne are all competing at the weekend.”