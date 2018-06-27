Ballyliffin not worried about dry weather ahead of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

While Donegal is likely to experience a drought in the coming week, there are no worries about the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin as they have their own irrigation system in place.

Months of planning and preparation have gone into the staging of the event and it has been led locally in Donegal by Ballyliffin Golf Club general manager, John Farren.

“It has been a hectic few months but everything is in place and we are good to go and looking forward to next week,” John Farren told the Democrat.

“The course is in great shape and Ballyliffin has doubled in size with the building of the tented village which has been erected to cater for the staging of the event and to cater for the large numbers that are expected to come to watch the golf.

“We have been blessed with the weather over the last five weeks and it has made preparation a little easier and we had no stoppages because of the weather.

“The course is looking brilliant and we are really excited about showing it off to the rest of the world.”

The current heatwave is not posing any problems for the course as the Glashedy course, which is staging the open has its own sprinkler system throughout the course.

“The sprinkler system was installed in 2007 and has really taken the pressure of having to water the course manually over the course of the five days.”