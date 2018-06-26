BoyleSports taking bets on Donald Trump coming to Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Donegal

Well-known betting company BoyleSports are offering odds on US President, Donald Trump, coming to Donegal to be part of the Irish Open.

With the weather sizzling here at the moment and around 100,000 expected, can the heat be turned up any higher. Indeed, it is possible that we could have greens faster than US Open greens if the present temperatures continue.

The US President, an avid golf fan, is capable of appearing anywhere, and why not Donegal.

President Trump is due in Britain on July 13 and the Irish Open is taking place in Inishowen from July 4 to 8, causing some Donegal people to speculate on the possibility of presidential visit to the peninsula.

The odds being offered by BoyleSports are 11/10, just better than even money.

The US President has already been invited to Ireland by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. That invitation is issued annually at St. Patrick's Day.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Donald Trump is due in Britain next month but we are growing suspicious about an Irish trip in the offing after a few bet requests in Dublin this week.

“We are making it a short 11/10 shot that he flies in during his first term in the White House but it’s hair-raising prospect for us now after the bets we took.”